Potholes repaired on northwest side

TUCSON (KGUN-TV) - Kathy Hamstra emailed the Pothole Patrol with Big Al about potholes plaguing the northwest side.

She sent two pictures of potholes on Ina and Shannon saying, "All I want for Christmas is these potholes fixed!"

We called Pima County DOT and they repaired the potholes in January.

Roger Rd. between Oracle and Romero is in queue to be repaired.

On the east side, a pothole near a crosswalk at 5h and Pantano is being reported to the City of Tucson DOT for repair.

Have potholes on your commute or in your community? Send an email to Potholes@KGUN9.com.

Big Al Traffic Pal has been in the Tucson community delivering traffic updates since 1988. You can reach him here.