Potholes from Grant Rd. widening project filled by city

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - A Pothole Patrol success solves an issue brought to a neighborhood because of the Grant Rd. widening project.

Viewer Inara Edrington contacted KGUN9 about a series of potholes on Seneca, between 1st & 4th Aves. Edrington says the issue became more of a problem because of the uptick in construction trucks rolling through the neighborhood.

The City of Tucson was notified of the problem and a repair ticket was issued. Not long after, the potholes were repaired.

If you have a pothole problem, remember to send in a location and photos of the problem area. You can send them to Potholes@KGUN9.com.