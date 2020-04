TUCSON, Ariz. — The Tucson Police Department is asking for help in the search for a missing 68-year-old woman.

Police say 68-year-old Nancy Glanz was last seen Monday around 8:45 p.m. in the 3400 block of South Camino Seco.

Glanz did not show up to a scheduled commitment Tuesday morning and has not spoken with family, according to TPD.

Her vehicle and essential belongings are still at her home.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts are asked to call 911.