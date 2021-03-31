Menu

Police say driver in fatal wreck was speeding, ran red light

Posted at 1:59 PM, Mar 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-31 16:59:04-04

PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix police said a man's speeding car ran a red light at a Phoenix intersection before a collision that killed another driver and injured two other people while interrupting light rail service for hours.

Police said 28-year-old Austin Clark was jailed on suspicion of manslaughter, endangerment and aggravated assault with serious physical injury. According to police, Clark’s car was going 88 mph before colliding with a SUV, killing 40-year-old Madalena Mendonca and critically injuring her 19-year-old female passenger.

Police said vehicle debris and one of the vehicles struck and injured a pedestrian. Online court records didn’t list a defense attorney for Clark who might comment on his behalf.

