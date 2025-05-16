Pima County joins lawsuit against Homeland Security for funds owed for sheltering processed asylum seekers

PIMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima County is suing the U.S. Department of Homeland Security for millions of dollars owed to them for sheltering legally processed asylum seekers. On Friday, they joined a lawsuit filed by the U.S. District Court of Northern Illinois.

The county joins Chicago and Denver in the lawsuit.

“In 2019, during the first Trump Administration, the federal government began awarding these funds to the County and we accepted them to ensure public health and safety," Pima County Board of Supervisors Chair Rex Scott said in a statement. "We relied on these Congressionally appropriated funds and adhered to every regulation and law. Now, under the second Trump Administration, the federal government is suddenly changing the rules while sending confusing communications about reimbursement requirements along with arbitrary response deadlines for ambiguous and conflicting demands, and is then nonresponsive for months about whether they’re going to comply with federal law."

Pima County says it only housed migrants CBP allowed to enter the US to pursue asylum claims. Border Patrol often drove them to the shelter. Migrants usually only stayed in the shelter a few days before moving on to sponsor families.

The county was expecting about $10.3 million in reimbursements for money it has already spent.

"Immigration is a federal responsibility, and we’ve said all along that we would only provide sheltering services if the federal government paid for them," Scott said in a statement. "It appears DHS/FEMA are now refusing to disburse Congressionally approved funds. In order to advocate for our taxpayers and protect the county budget, we had no choice but to seek relief in federal court.”

