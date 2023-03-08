Pima County Fair hosting job fair, accepting applications

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Fair announced it is currently accepting applications for temporary job positions.

While the County Fair is accepting applications, it will also host a job fair Saturday, March 11 from 8 a.m. - 12 p.m. at 11300 S. Houghton Rd in Thurber Hall.

The following are the positions looking to be filled:

Accounting Office Assistant

Ticket Sellers/Takers

Bartenders

Bookkeeper (Full Time)

Bussers/Clean Up Crew/Housekeeping

Food Service

Guest Services

Parking

Security

Water Truck and Shuttle Drivers

These jobs are listed for the County Fair running April 20 - 30, 2023.

Applicants will be required to have "acceptable identification" and are required to pass a background check.