Pima County Fair hosting job fair, accepting applications

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Fair announced it is currently accepting applications for temporary job positions.
While the County Fair is accepting applications, it will also host a job fair Saturday, March 11 from 8 a.m. - 12 p.m. at 11300 S. Houghton Rd in Thurber Hall.
The following are the positions looking to be filled:
- Accounting Office Assistant
- Ticket Sellers/Takers
- Bartenders
- Bookkeeper (Full Time)
- Bussers/Clean Up Crew/Housekeeping
- Food Service
- Guest Services
- Parking
- Security
- Water Truck and Shuttle Drivers
These jobs are listed for the County Fair running April 20 - 30, 2023.
Applicants will be required to have "acceptable identification" and are required to pass a background check.
