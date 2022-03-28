Watch
Phoenix police investigating after infant remains found

Posted at 12:39 PM, Mar 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-28 15:39:01-04

PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix police is investigating after someone reportedly discovered the remains of an infant.

Sgt. Philip Krynsky confirmed Monday investigators are looking in the area around a local business near 35th Avenue and Indian School in connection with a baby’s remains.

Krynsky says authorities hope to have an update later in the day.

