Multiple law enforcement agencies respond to Phoenix Sky Harbor

PHOENIX — Multiple law enforcement agencies have responded to Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport for an unknown incident.

Officials say the alert has since been cleared, though the exact nature of the incident is still unknown.

Crews at the scene can see a large police presence around the airport.

HAPPENING NOW: Several law enforcement officers are spread across runway 26 at @PHXSkyHarbor. @abc15 is here, has calls and emails in to police & airport officials to learn why. Passengers inside airport - please DM me if you’re hearing something on the PA system. pic.twitter.com/TXOYlGMBxA — Venton Blandin (@VentonBlandinTV) March 24, 2023

Sky Harbor officials say there have been some delays "due to a temporary closure" on the north runway.

No passengers at the airport were evacuated, according to Sky Harbor officials.

There have been a total of 298 delays and one cancellation at Sky Harbor according to Flight Aware. It is unknown how many of those delays were due to this incident.

