Multiple law enforcement agencies respond to Phoenix Sky Harbor

This is a developing story
Multiple law enforcement authorities were seen responding to Phoenix Sky Harbor Thursday night for an unknown incident. LATEST INFORMATION: https://www.abc15.com/news/local-news/multiple-law-enforcement-agencies-respond-to-phoenix-sky-harbor
Posted at 7:31 PM, Mar 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-23 23:31:23-04

PHOENIX — Multiple law enforcement agencies have responded to Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport for an unknown incident.

Officials say the alert has since been cleared, though the exact nature of the incident is still unknown.

Crews at the scene can see a large police presence around the airport.

Sky Harbor officials say there have been some delays "due to a temporary closure" on the north runway.

No passengers at the airport were evacuated, according to Sky Harbor officials.

There have been a total of 298 delays and one cancellation at Sky Harbor according to Flight Aware. It is unknown how many of those delays were due to this incident.

ABC15 has reached out to officials for more information.

Stick with ABC15.com for more information on this developing story.

