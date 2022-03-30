Missing Arizona girl found safe in South Carolina apartment

SAFFORD, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say a 12-year-old southern Arizona girl missing for more than a week has been found safe in South Carolina and a man is facing charges of kidnapping and custodial interference.

Graham County Sheriff’s officials say Betty Taylor went for a walk near her Safford home on March 20.

Six hours later when she hadn’t return home, her family contacted authorities and a search began.

With the help of the FBI, sheriff’s officials say the missing girl was found Wednesday in the South Carolina apartment of 23-year-old Timothy Schultheis of Hilton Head Island.

Authorities say Schultheis has been booked into a Beaufort County jail as he awaits extradition to Arizona.

They say arrangements are being made to unite the girl with her family.

