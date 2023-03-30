Man stole car causing a multi-vehicle crash at U.S. Border Patrol checkpoint

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Arizona Department of Public Safety attempted to stop a green Ford F-250 pickup

truck going at a high rate of speed on March 8.

The incident happened on State Route 90 in Huachuca City.

The driver was identified as 30-year-old Luciano Kristoff.

According to AZDPS, Kristoff had stolen the car from its owner at a local business in Sierra Vista.

Kristoff fled from the attempted traffic stop and a pursuit ensued.

He lost control of the car as the chase reached the United States Border Patrol checkpoint on State Route 90, which led to a multi-vehicle crash involving a number of cars waiting in line at the checkpoint.

Kristoff suffered severe injuries and was taken to the Tucson Banner University Medical Center, where he was admitted in critical condition.

He left the hospital on March 18, against the advice of the doctors.

On March 29, 2023, the Tucson Police Department stopped a car for an unrelated reason, and inside the car, they found Kristoff hiding.

Officers arrested Kristoff and took him to the Cochise County Jail, where they booked him on charges of felony flight, endangerment, and aggravated assault in connection with the events of March 8.