Man caught in Kingman after pursuit in stolen police Humvee

Posted at 2:29 PM, May 11, 2020
and last updated 2020-05-11 17:29:27-04

KINGMAN, Ariz. (AP) — A man accused of stealing a police vehicle has been arrested in Kingman after leading authorities on a car pursuit.

Kingman police say they received reports Sunday night that a Humvee was driving erratically and hit another car. Officers attempted a traffic stop but the vehicle continued.

The Humvee then stalled and the driver refused officers’ request to get out of the vehicle. Authorities say the suspect then got the Humvee started again and hit two Kingman police cars. That is when officers fired their weapons at the car. The suspect was taken into custody without incident. Police booked 26-year-old Michael Joseph Lapeer into Mohave County Jail.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

