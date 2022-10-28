KGUN 9 personality Larry Schnebly passes away at 94

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Long-time KGUN 9 personality Larry Schnebly has died at the age of 94 in Tucson.
Schnebly was a pioneer in local television in front of the camera and behind the scenes, and a prominent figure throughout the state of Arizona.
He graduated from Northern Arizona University and spent nearly 35 years working at KGUN 9.
He is the grandson of Sedona Schnebly, who was the namesake of Sedona, Arizona.
Schnebly was an original member of the KGUN 9 coffee group that still meets every Friday.
