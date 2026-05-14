I-10 Westound lanes blocked near Alvernon

TUCSON, Ariz. — I-10 westbound lanes are blocked Thursday morning near the Palo Verde and Alvernon exits.

Arizona Department of Public Safety is investigating a two vehicle crash near Mile Post 265.

A spokesman says injuries are unknown.

Further down I-10 at Mile Post 264, a semi-truck fire from a non-injury crash is blocking Westbound lanes.

AZDPS originally reported the closures in Eastbound lanes, but KGUN 9 was able to confirm that those crashes were both in the Westbound lanes.

This backup is a few exits from where a fatal crash closed eastbound lanes near the highway's Craycroft exit Wednesday afternoon.

Those lanes have since opened.