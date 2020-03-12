Hurricane Harbor offering discount during opening week

PHOENIX — Six Flags Hurricane Harbor is offering $10 off the price of admission if you donate school supplies.

The promotion is happening March 14 through March 22 and is part of the annual Spring Break School Supply Drive.

To get the discount, you have to buy the ticket in-person and donate two packages of the following school supply items:

• Ballpoint Pens (one package)

• Colored Pencils (one package)

• Glue Sticks (one package)

• Markers (one package)

• No. 2 Pencils (one package)

• Folders

• Scissors

• Crayons (24 pack)

• Loose Filler Paper – College and Wide Ruled

• Spiral Bound Notebooks – College and Wide Ruled

• Highlighters

• Index Cards

• Three-Ring Binder

The water park opens for its 2020 season on March 14.

It has announced new policies in the wake of the coronavirus.

