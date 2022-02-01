Humane Society of Southern Arizona holds Cover Dog Contest 2022

TUCSON, Ariz. — Is your furry friend ready for its close up?

The Humane Society of Southern Arizona is now holding their annual Cover Dog Contest, running all the way through Sunday, Feb. 13 till 10 p.m.

Held virtually, entries cost $25, earning you 25 votes to cast on any pet of your choice. Each additional vote is only $1.

A team of judges will examine ten dogs with the most votes to determine the winner.

This pet will be featured on the the cover of Tucson Lifestyle Magazine's May edition.

Additionally, the first 200 entries will also get a digital mock cover.

All proceeds from this event support the pets and programs of the Humane Society of Southern Arizona.

