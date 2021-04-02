How stimulus checks could impact local family courts

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Danette Pahl is a family court attorney.

She said family court cases are not moving as quickly as before the pandemic, but at a better pace than other courts where there are significant delays.

"Our hearings are moving forward, I should say, at a quicker rate than many of the other benches."

She provided some stats on cases in the local Superior Court that she said indicates cases are down by around 100 from this time last year.

The possible reason? Families just aren't in a financial position to take their cases to court this time in 2020 compared to now.

"You're more at risk of not being in a position to be able to support yourself in the same manner than you would have a year ago."

For some families, Pahl said, they're just stuck.

"You're more likely to leave a bad situation when you don't have to worry about whether or not you're going to be able to put food on the table and roof over your head."

While she said cases are going through family court quicker than other courts, there is one issue that could bring the flow to a standstill: Federal stimulus payments.

"There will probably be significant litigation that ensues because of fighting over who should be entitled to them and how much they should get."

Pahl said in Arizona, a child support order dictates who gets to claim a child for tax purposes.

She said the lingering legal issue for some parents might be which year a parent claimed their child.