Hollywood star Erik Estrada joins second season of scripted podcast “Tucson Heat”

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Elephant Scout Films' Tucson Heat is back for a second season, guest starring television legend Erik Estrada.

The eight-part murder mystery debuts its first two episodes Tuesday, April 19 on Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Spotify and these popular podcast applications.

Radio personality Betsy Bruce stars as Detective Harriet Shepherd alongside partner Detective Jasmine Alicia, played by local performance artist Chezale Rodriguez.

Reviewers have called it “captivating,” “fun and engaging,” and “a rollercoaster ride," recognizing Bruce as a “legend” and Chezale Rodriguez' charisma “captivating.”

Writer-producer Christopher Scott points out Tucson Heat currently has a 5-star rating on Apple Podcasts.

"When Chris originally asked me to play Detective Harriet Shepard, I didn’t think I was tough enough...but then I remembered doing the KRQ morning show with Jimmy Kimmel and I realized I could pull it off," Bruce shared.

She had nothing to good things to say about her experience with Estrada, who's playing retired detective T.J. Ramos.

"So fun to be working with yet another Hollywood star, Eric Estrada. I’m hoping he’ll add on a sidecar for me if and when there’s a Chips reunion," Bruce added. "Of course, Harriet is much older than I am, but like I said, I do enjoy a good challenge and she’s got a killer sense of humor as she hunts down killers.”

Rodriguez also had a great experience working with Estrada.

"I'm honored to play alongside Betsy Bruce aka 'Harriet' whom I've had the pleasure of listening to over the radio growing up in Tucson and I'm in the company of a talented and devoted cast and crew," Rodriguez said. "And now, to share casting with THEE legendary Erik Estrada?! Somebody pinch me!”

Elephant Scout Films is a Tucson based production company owned and operated by founder Scott and producers Francisco Landin and Bruce.