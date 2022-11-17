H-E-B announces ground beef recall

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — According to press release by H-E-B, some Hill Country Fare and H-E-B ground beef produced by Tyson Foods have an all-store recall for five and 10-pound chubs of HCF 73% ground beef and five-pound H-E-B 80% ground chuck.

The release states that nearly 94,000 pounds of beef may be contaminated with mirror-like material.

The affected HCF and H-E-B products from Tyson Foods have a freeze date of 11/25/2022.

There are no reports of injuries due to the product recall.

All products related to the recall have been removed from store shelves.

Customers who are concerned may get more information here.