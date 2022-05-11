GreenPal app launches in Tucson, connects locals with vetted lawn care professionals

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — An Uber-like app offering lawn-mowing services has launched in Tucson.

GreenPal connects homeowners/renters with vetted professionals.

“After successfully launching in 250 other markets, we are excited to help homeowners in Tucson find reliable, safe, and local lawn care,” said co-founder Gene Caballero.

App developers created software, allowing vendors to bid on lawns without having to visit the property and talk face-to-face with the homeowner.

Virtual payments enhance his contact-less experience, which is typically handled with cash payments.

A local man hired over 200 times through GreenPal shared online:

There are a lot of lawns in Tucson, and it seems like there are just as many lawn care service providers.



But here's the thing, we are not created equal.



Some lawn care companies specialize in fertilizing, some specialize in lawn maintenance and repairs, while others work in pavers and sidewalks, and some in flower gardens.



I for one have chosen to specialize in irrigation and drought-tolerant lawns and gardens.



It takes a lot of water to maintain a lawn properly, and unfortunately, when it comes to Tucson and Southern Arizona in general, water is a rare commodity at times.

Since 30% of GreenPal customers are over the age of 60, a spokesperson points out further safety the app provides to this susceptible demographic.

Currently, GreenPal has over 1 million homeowners signed up and 25,000 landscaping professionals registered.

Anyone interested in getting started may find local information at YourGreenPal.com.