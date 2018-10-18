Great Arizona Shakeout Earthquake Drill planned

TUCSON, Ariz. - Over 114,000 Arizonans will participate in the Great Arizona Shakeout Earthquake Drill Thursday.

The drill, part of a worldwide exercise, will happen at 10:18 a.m.

The Great Shakeout Earthquake Drills allows people to practice how to "Drop, Cover and Hold On."

The drill is a chance to learn and practice how to protect oneself and be better prepared in the event of an earthquake.

American Red Cross will be participating in the drill along with thousands of other organizations, agencies and businesses across the nation.

