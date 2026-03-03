Golder Ranch battles attic fire in Oro Valley

Crews from Golder Ranch Fire District helped to put out an attic fire at a home in Oro Valley Tuesday.

According to a social media post from Golder Ranch, crews were dispatched to the home at Moore Road and Rancho Vistoso Boulevard at just after noon.

Firefighters located the fire in the attic and were able to contain it before it spread to other parts of the home, the post said.

The resident was able to safely evacuate, the post said.

Northwest Fire and Oro Valley Police Department provided support.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.