Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

FREEZE WARNING: Across Pima County Thursday evening into Friday morning

Locals should be aware, take precautions
items.[0].image.alt
Copyright Adobe
<a href="">Adobe</a>
How To Prevent Freezing Pipes
Posted at 4:38 PM, Feb 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-03 18:38:56-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A Freeze Warning will take effect in Tucson and other parts of Southern Arizona Thursday evening into Friday morning.

From 11 p.m. to 9 a.m., locals can anticipate temperatures as low as 29 degrees.

Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation and South Pinal County are expected to be directly affected.

The Emergency Email and Wireless Network warns these temperatures may kill crops or sensitive vegetation, as well as damage unprotected outdoor plumping.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Get your mid-morning news fix, weekdays at 11AM on KGUN 9!

START YOUR DAY OFF RIGHT!