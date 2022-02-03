FREEZE WARNING: Across Pima County Thursday evening into Friday morning

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A Freeze Warning will take effect in Tucson and other parts of Southern Arizona Thursday evening into Friday morning.

From 11 p.m. to 9 a.m., locals can anticipate temperatures as low as 29 degrees.

Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation and South Pinal County are expected to be directly affected.

The Emergency Email and Wireless Network warns these temperatures may kill crops or sensitive vegetation, as well as damage unprotected outdoor plumping.

