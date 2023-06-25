Watch Now
Free summer event for kids at The Loft Cinema

Posted at 1:56 PM, Jun 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-25 16:56:44-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Loft Cinema is holding a free event for kids, "The Loft Kids Fest," which includes movies, popcorn and entertainment.

On and after June 25, there will be big screen presentations at The Loft Cinema along with giveaways, prizes and all-you-can-eat free popcorn.

There will also be pre-show activities hosted by the staff of Mildred & Dildred Toy Store. The doors will open at 9:15 AM and the shows will start at 10 AM.

The event initially kicked off Friday June 23 for an outdoor night-time screening at Himmel Park, but there are still more days of fun for anyone who missed out.

Screenings at The Loft Cinema

Saturday July 1— Puss and Boots: The Last Wish
Sunday July 2— The Sandlot
Saturday July 8— Minions: The Rise of Gru
Sunday July 9— Matilda
Saturday July 15— My Neighbor Totoro
Sunday July 16— Encanto

