Free National Park Membership For 4th Grade Students

If you have a child in fourth grade and also happen to be looking for a summer vacation idea, listen up! Thanks to the “Every Kid in a Park” initiative, fourth-grade students and their families can get into national parks for free.

Why fourth graders? Those behind the program say research shows children ages nine to 11 are beginning to learn about the world around them. They’re not only open to new ideas, but they are likely to connect to nature and America’s history.

The pass is offered to fourth graders every year, so eventually, every child will get a free pass to explore our national parks, with a goal of letting them all discover wildlife, resources, and history — for free.

The current pass is for fourth graders (or homeschool equivalent students) for the 2017-18 school year and expires Aug, 31. Then, the cycle starts over for the next group of fourth graders!

The pass includes not only free entrance for your fourth grader but also all children under 16 years of age and up to three adults. If you visit a park that charges admission per vehicle, the pass admits all children and adults in one passenger vehicle.

All you have to do is click here to get your pass, then begin planning your trip!

Don’t have a child in fourth grade right now? You can still get into the national parks for free on select days this year including April 21, Sept. 22 and Nov. 11.

If you’d like to visit the national parks year-round, you can purchase an annual America the Beautiful National Parks and Federal Recreational Lands Pass for $80. The pass will allow unlimited entrance to more than 2,000 federal recreation areas, including all national parks.

If you’re at least 62 years old, you can buy a lifetime pass for that same price, or an annual one for $20.

Click here for a list of some of the parks you’ll be able to visit with your free pass.

