Fourth Avenue Spring Street Fair a month away

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Fourth Avenue spring street fair has been a family-friendly tradition for 52 years that brings over 300,000 people every year.

It is scheduled to begin Friday, April 1, lasting throughout the weekend till Sunday, April 3, from 10 a.m. till dusk each day.

It is organized by a local nonprofit called the North Fourth Avenue Merchants Association, Inc.

All the funds are used to support the Fourth Avenue infrastructure, local neighborhoods, non-profits, and help produce art, culture and community programs, and events.

Fair organizers say a free shuttle service are provided, along with food, entertainment and hosting artists from around the world.