Firefighters battle blaze near Redington Pass

TUCSON, Ariz. — Pima County Sheriff's deputies responded to a fire near Redington Road milepost 6.
The department aided the U.S. Forest Service.
PCSD restricted traffic in the area to keep the roadway clear for firefighters to battle the blaze.
