Firefighters battle blaze near Redington Pass

Pima County Sheriff&#39;s deputies responded to a fire near Redington Road milepost 6.<br/>
Posted at 6:00 AM, May 04, 2020
TUCSON, Ariz. — Pima County Sheriff's deputies responded to a fire near Redington Road milepost 6.

The department aided the U.S. Forest Service.

PCSD restricted traffic in the area to keep the roadway clear for firefighters to battle the blaze.

