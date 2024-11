A fire gutted a home in the 400 block of South Kenyon Drive on Tucson's east side Thursday afternoon.

Tucson Fire crews arrived at the residence at 1:24 p.m. and attacked the fire from the outside, according to a social media post from TFD.

Crewmembers cut a hole in the roof and used a hose for the attic. The fire was under control by 1:40 p.m., the post said.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.