Fire crews patrol hotspots and mop up after Adobe Fire

COCHISE COUNTY, Ariz. - It took firefighters less than 24 hours to put out a 335-acre brush fire that destroyed two structures near Douglas.

Today crews are patrolling for hotspots and mopping up, after the Adobe Fire sparked yesterday around 3 p.m. and swept through dry vegetation nine miles northwest of Douglas and west of the Bisbee-Douglas International Airport.

Heavy winds pushed the fire across Double Adobe Road and toward Highway 191 before firefighters stopped the fire from getting farther.

More than 100 personnel, including the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management’s Type 2 crews, local cooperators, and air resources aided in putting out the fire.