Film Festival hosts bicycle powered movie screenings in honor of Earth Day

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Arizona International Film Festival (AzIFF) is showing films in an eco-friendly way this Earth Day.

Festival organizers are calling it "Cine Al Pedal," which translates to "Pedal Cinema."

Former Director of the Alamos Film Festival John Sheedy brought this new program over to Arizona, making it the first bicycle powered movie event across the Grand Canyon State.

"It was a huge crowd pleaser and community builder in Alamos, and now we are bringing it to Tucson," shared AzIFF Board Member John Sheedy.

This environmentally friendly movie projection will take place at the Mercado Annex Friday evening.

Sheedy adds audience members are welcome to hop on a bike and start peddling.

Premiering at 7:30 p.m., the lineup of Cine Sonora films includes:



El Pozo

Esmeralda

La Poeta del Ring

Los Quehaceres

Somos Pequeñas

The makers of these films also plan on attending for anyone who's interested in understanding their perspectives.

