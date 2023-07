TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — 25-year-old Tristin Nathaniel Petrush died in a motorcycle collision just before 11 p.m. on July 15, in the area of East 22nd Street.

Tucson Police say the Tucson Fire Department arrived at the scene where Petrush was pronounced dead.

After an investigation, detectives determined that Petrush lost control of his motorcycle and hit a light pole. Investigators say speed was a main factor in the collision.

The investigation remains open.