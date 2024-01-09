Push it to the limit: Accelerating into year two at Move Cycle Studio

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — It’s been one year since KGUN9 introduced you to Move Cycle Studio. Prior to opening their doors they told us they were worried about inflation and running a small business in the heart of downtown.

Now celebrating their first year in business, KGUN9 caught up with Brianna Giacalone about the struggles and success she's experienced this past year.

"There's peaks and then there's valleys," said Giacalone. "I think you can find that in most businesses but that was definitely new to me because I've never been a small business owner."

Pedaling an uphill climb of uncertainty, the expensive costs that come with the fitness industry and operating a small business downtown is no easy task. Staying focused and prioritizing bringing our community together through health and fitness has made Move Cycle Studio come out on the other side.

"Fitness in group settings can be easily intimidating and I want this place to be welcoming, calm and just a place where you can let out that excess energy you might have," said Giacalone.

Move Cycle Studio says people ages 18 to 60 years are on their bikes every single day.

"Being a Tucson local and coming together downtown and watching downtown grow is so rewarding," she said.

Giacalone talks about the key that got her through her first year of business.

"Honestly in some ways being naive helped me be successful because I've never owned a business and just going through it and learning about what to do step by step has made me stronger and better prepared for year two," she said.

Before opening, Giacalone was having a hard time finding employees. Today she has a full staff working alongside her. The heavy lifting isn't over, year two is here for the cycle studio with even more in store.

Move Cycle Studio is located at 148 S 4th Ave, Tucson, AZ 85701. For more information visit their website or call (520) 425-5918.