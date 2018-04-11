The Disney Store is having a “bonus” sale right now, which means you can save an extra 40 percent off sleepwear, costumes, toys and accessories!

All you have to do to save money is enter the promo code BONUS40 at checkout on the Disney Store website. The retailer doesn’t say exactly when this promo code expires, only that it’s here for a “limited time.”

There are more than 350 items included in this sale, including clothes, plus toys, doll sets, costumes and more.

RELATED

Now would be a great time to stock up for birthday or holiday presents! Grab them on sale and stash them away until later.

----

We were not paid to write this story. Our team scours the internet looking for tips, tricks and products that can help you save time and money. However, we may receive a small commission if you make a purchase from one of the retailers mentioned in this story.

The post Disney Store: Extra 40% Off Costumes, Pajamas, Accessories And Toys appeared first on Don't Waste Your Money.

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for other great tips and ideas to make the most out of life.