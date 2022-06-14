Celebrating Father's Day in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Father's Day is almost here, and KGUN 9 has explored some options across Southern Arizona.
Local businesses and organizations are hosting celebratory events throughout the weekend.
From Tuesday through Sunday, June 19, Old Pueblo Harley-Davidson is offering special promotions for dads who appreciate motorcycle lifestyles.
KGUN 9 also recommends the following:
- Friday, June 17
- Kids Night Out-Father's Day
- Color Me Mine at 5870 E. Broadway Blvd. #268
- From 6 - 8 p.m.
- Kids Night Out-Father's Day
- Saturday, June 18
- Father’s Day at the Train Museum
- Next to the Amtrak Station at 414 N. Toole Ave.
- From 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
- Father's Day Weekend
- Tucson Arena at 260 S. Church Ave.
- Starts at 6:05 p.m.
- Tickets range from $15 - $91
- Father’s Day at the Train Museum
- Sunday, June 19
- 5th Annual Father's Day Car Show 2022
- Pantano Christian Church at 1755 S. Houghton Rd.
- From 9 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
- Father's Day 3rd Sunday Fair
- Medella Vina Ranch at 4450 S. Houghton Rd.
- Starts at 10 a.m.
- Father's Day Dining at Hacienda del Sol
- Hacienda Del Sol Guest Ranch Resort at 5501 N. Hacienda del Sol Rd.
- From 10 a.m. - 9 a.m.
- Father’s Day | Día del Padre
- Family Christian Center AZ at 6516 S. Burcham Ave.
- From 10:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
- Father’s Day at the Train Museum
- Next to the Amtrak Station at 414 N. Toole Ave.
- From 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.
- Father's Day Reservations
- Color Me Mine at 5870 E. Broadway Blvd. #268
- From 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.
- 5th Annual Father's Day Car Show 2022
However you spend the weekend, the KGUN 9 team hopes its full of pleasant memories.
