Celebrating Father's Day in Tucson

Explore local events appreciating fathers
Posted at 9:58 AM, Jun 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-14 13:04:49-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Father's Day is almost here, and KGUN 9 has explored some options across Southern Arizona.

Local businesses and organizations are hosting celebratory events throughout the weekend.

From Tuesday through Sunday, June 19, Old Pueblo Harley-Davidson is offering special promotions for dads who appreciate motorcycle lifestyles.

KGUN 9 also recommends the following:

  • Friday, June 17
    • Kids Night Out-Father's Day
      • Color Me Mine at 5870 E. Broadway Blvd. #268
      • From 6 - 8 p.m.
  • Saturday, June 18
    • Father’s Day at the Train Museum
      • Next to the Amtrak Station at 414 N. Toole Ave.
      • From 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
    • Father's Day Weekend
  • Sunday, June 19
    • 5th Annual Father's Day Car Show 2022
      • Pantano Christian Church at 1755 S. Houghton Rd.
      • From 9 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
    • Father's Day 3rd Sunday Fair
      • Medella Vina Ranch at 4450 S. Houghton Rd.
      • Starts at 10 a.m.
    • Father's Day Dining at Hacienda del Sol
      • Hacienda Del Sol Guest Ranch Resort at 5501 N. Hacienda del Sol Rd.
      • From 10 a.m. - 9 a.m.
    • Father’s Day | Día del Padre
      • Family Christian Center AZ at 6516 S. Burcham Ave.
      • From 10:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
    • Father’s Day at the Train Museum
      • Next to the Amtrak Station at 414 N. Toole Ave.
      • From 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.
    • Father's Day Reservations
      • Color Me Mine at 5870 E. Broadway Blvd. #268
      • From 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

However you spend the weekend, the KGUN 9 team hopes its full of pleasant memories.

