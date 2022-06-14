Celebrating Father's Day in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Father's Day is almost here, and KGUN 9 has explored some options across Southern Arizona.

Local businesses and organizations are hosting celebratory events throughout the weekend.

From Tuesday through Sunday, June 19, Old Pueblo Harley-Davidson is offering special promotions for dads who appreciate motorcycle lifestyles.

KGUN 9 also recommends the following:



Friday, June 17

Kids Night Out-Father's Day

Color Me Mine at 5870 E. Broadway Blvd. #268 From 6 - 8 p.m.

Saturday, June 18

Father’s Day at the Train Museum

Next to the Amtrak Station at 414 N. Toole Ave. From 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Father's Day Weekend

Tucson Arena at 260 S. Church Ave. Starts at 6:05 p.m. Tickets range from $15 - $91

Sunday, June 19

5th Annual Father's Day Car Show 2022

Pantano Christian Church at 1755 S. Houghton Rd. From 9 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. Father's Day 3rd Sunday Fair

Medella Vina Ranch at 4450 S. Houghton Rd. Starts at 10 a.m. Father's Day Dining at Hacienda del Sol

Hacienda Del Sol Guest Ranch Resort at 5501 N. Hacienda del Sol Rd. From 10 a.m. - 9 a.m. Father’s Day | Día del Padre

Family Christian Center AZ at 6516 S. Burcham Ave. From 10:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. Father’s Day at the Train Museum

Next to the Amtrak Station at 414 N. Toole Ave. From 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. Father's Day Reservations

Color Me Mine at 5870 E. Broadway Blvd. #268 From 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.



However you spend the weekend, the KGUN 9 team hopes its full of pleasant memories.