Catholic Community Services suspends senior meal programs due to lack of funding

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Catholic Community Services (CCS) is suspending its senior meal program due to "significant state funding cuts," according to a media release from the organization's executive director of philanthropy, Tim Kromer.

Kromer says suspension of the program will directly affect 300 senior and 24 staff members. CCS will also be suspending six senior meal sites.

Funding constraints on the Pima Council On Aging will also result in the suspension of home-delivered meals.

Both CCS and PCOA will be seeking other partners and resources to minimize any further cuts to service, including redirecting seniors to sites further from their homes and finding organizations to assist with continuing home-delivered meals.

