Calling all high school sophomores and juniors in Tucson interested in the FBI

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The FBI Tucson Division is inviting high school sophomores and juniors to take part in a behind-the-scenes experience.

Tucson agents plan on hosting the teens Wednesday, June 22.

If that date doesn't work, the FBI Phoenix Division also has a teen academy session scheduled on Monday, June 27.

Both Tucson and Phoenix sessions run from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m., with the application process available to teens across the state.

Students must submit a typed essay no more than two pages single spaced telling why they want to partake in the academy.

They should also explain how the experience will serve the school they're attending.

Anyone interested may submit an application at FBI.gov before Wednesday, May 18.