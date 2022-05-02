Borderlands Brewing Company to host 'Books and Brews' event Tuesday, May 3

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Borderlands Brewing Company is combining books and beers.
This leader in the Southern Arizona brewing community is pairing with Tucson Tome Gnome to bring this magical "combo" to life.
Co-founder of the book-hiding group Emily Walsh shared, "...Tucson Tome Gnome is incredibly excited to collaborate with Borderlands Brewing Company for a super-fun, first ever 'Books and Brews' event on Tuesday, May 3rd!"
Event organizers plan on hiding, sharing and pairing 10 amazing books with Borderlands' signature beers.
"Each hidden book will include a pairing note - matching the mood and feel of the story to one of the beers on tap," Walsh explains. "What's better than finding a free book and getting a beer recommendation?"
The two collaborators are welcoming the public to join them at 6:00 p.m.
"We hope our friends and neighbors will come down to Borderlands this Tuesday to find a hidden book, chat with us about our mission to share bookish joy with Tucson, and maybe discover a new favorite book, author, and local beer," added Walsh.
Tucson Tome Gnome co-founders Jody Hardy and Mary Ellen Flynn will also attend for those interested in meeting the team.
