Border Patrol agents stop human smuggling attempt in Tombstone

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Agents stopped a human smuggling attempt at Tombstone, Arizona and a migrant was found to have a previous conviction, according to U.S. Border Patrol's Tucson Sector Chief John Modlin.
Chief Modlin says the incident happened on Sept. 20, and Guatemalen citizen Arnaldo Lopez was arrested.
Lopez has a previous conviction of Sexual Abuse in the 1st Degree.
