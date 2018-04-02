Beat seasonal allergies with these tips from a UA allergist

TUCSON, Ariz. - As temperatures heat up, more and more plants and trees around Tucson are beginning to bloom. For many, that means irritating seasonal allergies. Tree pollens, grass pollens and weed pollens are the biggest causes for seasonal allergies in Tucson.

Pollens will be in the air for the next several months, so doctors say it's best to start treatment now before symptoms get worse. Over the counter medications can be a successful way to start, but for more intense symptoms, patients can get allergy shots or prescription medications.

Kids are also at high risk for seasonal allergies, and doctors at the University or Arizona say if your child is snoring or has a skin rash, it could just be seasonal allergies.

Most people are allergic to more than a dozen different pollens.

Here are some quick tips from Dr. Tara Carr, the director of the Adult Allergy Program at Banner UMC: