Arizona's most expensive home is on market for $28 million

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The most expensive home in Arizona is selling for $28 million.

Point2Homes.com looked at the priciest options in each state.

The real estate website found a seven bedroom, eight bathroom, 13,617 square feet house standing on a 1.87 acre lot.

Called "the Aerie," Erik Peterson of PHX Architecture designed the home, collaborating with Paragon Custom Homes building it.

"From the open great room which leads to the designer kitchen and hidden catering kitchen to the thoughtfully designed entertainment zone, and the palatial master wing this home has it all," Point2Homes.com described. "Embodying a true indoor outdoor lifestyle, entertaining spaces flow to the beautiful outdoors all with amazing views of the valley below."

The home sits in the McDowell Mountains in Scottdale's most exclusive community of Silverleaf.

This community has a renowned club offering a "par 72 Tom Weiskopf designed golf course, dramatic clubhouse, spa and countless other options for experiencing the desert resort lifestyle."

However, if the new owner doesn't feel like traveling, the home also includes a virtual golf course.

Point2Homes.com also found the most expensive home belonging to California at $225 million, while a $3 million house in Nebraska was the Midwest state's priciest option.