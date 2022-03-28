Arizona’s Children Association hosting charity golf tournament this Friday, April 1

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Arizona Children's Association is hosting a fundraiser which benefits Tucson’s most vulnerable families and children in need.
Known as AzCA Open, the charitable golf tournament is held at the Tucson El Conquistador Golf Club on Friday, April 1.
Organizers say the schedule is as follows:
- Breakfast/Check-in at 7:30 a.m.
- Shotgun starts at 8 a.m.
- Lunch, raffle drawing and awards 12:30 p.m.
"All proceeds will remain in Tucson and Southern Arizona to help children receiving life changing services through Arizona’s Children Association (AzCA)," the 501(c)(3) nonprofit shared online.
Lerner & Rowe Gives Back is presenting the entire event in collaboration with the AzCA.
Lovitt & Touché and Mutual of America Financial Group are recognized as "Hole-in-One" and "Birdie" sponsors, respectively.
Tickets are available at the AzCA's website, ranging from $35 to $5,000.
Caleb Fernández is a digital content producer for KGUN 9. Born and raised in Southern California, Caleb has always had an affinity for creative collaborations. After earning his bachelor's degree from Pennsylvania State University in Advertising/Public Relations, Caleb went straight to New York City where he learned the necessities of production assistance, photography and art direction. Share your story ideas and important issues with Caleb by emailing caleb.fernandez@kgun9.com or by connecting on LinkedIn, Instagram, and Twitter.