Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Arizona outlasts UNLV 72-67 in women's NCAA tourney opener

Basketball generic
Elaine Thompson/AP
Washington's Nate Pryor tosses the ball before taking a free throw late in the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Oregon on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
Basketball generic
Posted at 10:00 AM, Mar 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-20 13:00:27-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Shaina Pellington scored 30 points, Cate Reese added 16 and Arizona outlasted UNLV 72-67 in the opening round of the women's NCAA Tournament.

The Wildcats started off jittery in their first home tournament game since 1998 when coach Adia Barnes was still playing.

Arizona finally pulled away behind Pellington and Reese, who combined for 22 of the Wildcats’ 24 fourth-quarter points.

Desi-Rae Young had 16 points to lead UNLV, which had 10 turnovers in the fourth quarter.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ADD KGUN 9 ON YOUR FAVORITE STREAMING DEVICE TODAY

ADD KGUN 9 ON YOUR FAVORITE STREAMING DEVICE TODAY