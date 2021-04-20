Arizona issues 13 more licenses for marijuana dispensaries

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona officials have issued 13 more licenses for marijuana stores in eight rural counties. Accountants hired by the Arizona Department of Health Services used a bingo machine Monday to randomly select lottery winners, who will be allowed to sell marijuana to adults.

Arizona has had medical marijuana dispensaries for a decade. Voters last year approved selling the drug to all adults regardless of medical conditions. There are currently more than 100 recreational dispensaries operating in the state.

