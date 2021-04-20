Watch
Arizona issues 13 more licenses for marijuana dispensaries

Charles Rex Arbogast/AP
FILE - This photo from Tuesday Jan. 14, 2020, shows cannabis growing at Revolution Global's cannabis cultivation center in Delavan, Ill. New York has failed in recent years to pass marijuana legalization, but a state senator said lawmakers have reached an agreement to legalize marijuana sales to adults over the age of 21. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)
Posted at 7:53 AM, Apr 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-20 10:53:36-04

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona officials have issued 13 more licenses for marijuana stores in eight rural counties. Accountants hired by the Arizona Department of Health Services used a bingo machine Monday to randomly select lottery winners, who will be allowed to sell marijuana to adults.

Arizona has had medical marijuana dispensaries for a decade. Voters last year approved selling the drug to all adults regardless of medical conditions. There are currently more than 100 recreational dispensaries operating in the state.

