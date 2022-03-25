Arizona director's award-winning film tells story of a serial killing delivery driver

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — An Arizona native is posing a new question in his new film Delivery, "How much does your delivery driver know about you?"

Colton Eschief Mastro tells the story of a man who uses this job to stalk his victims.

Except this serial killer seems to meet his match.

"Using his customer base to find his next victim, we follow Charlie through his regular routine of finding and stalking his prey," he describes on his YouTube Channel. "However, his latest 'customer', Madison, turns out to be a tad different than what he’s used to."

At 42 seconds in the trailer, a woman-like shadowed figure is shown hitting a man which resembles Charlie, also played by Mastro.

According to IMDB, Just4Shorts Film Festival recently awarded him and his co-director Eric Jackowitz the January 2022 Award for "Best Short Film."

Just this month, an underage teen was charged with murdering a DoorDash driver and a group of eight men beat a delivery driver in New York.

The writer/actor/director/producer is of Native American lineage. His father hails from the Prima Indian Reservation.

Delivery screens virtually online on Sunday, April 10 and Wednesday, April 27. The film will also screen at the Phoenix Film Festival from March 31st to April 10th.