About 30% of Tucson Electric Power is renewable energy, wants 70% by 2035

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Electric Power (TEP) is seeking additional energy resources in an effort to reduce carbon emissions.

Though 30% of its energy to retail customers currently comes from renewable resources, it wants a 70% output by 2035.

The power company is submitting an All-Source Request for Proposals on Tuesday, April 19.

"We're now looking for ways to add even more reliable, cost-effective resources as we build a cleaner, greener grid for our community," shared TEP’s President and Chief Executive Officer Susan Gray. "We’re especially interested in resources that are consistently available during the late afternoon and early evening hours of summer, when customers' energy needs are greatest."

If approved, the submission would provide TEP with new wind and solar generation, energy storage systems and other resources such as energy efficiency.

TEP's request seeks bids for all resource types, including:



Up to 250 MW of renewable and energy efficiency resources.

Up to 300 MW of "firm capacity" resources that can be called on at any time

This furthers the TEP’s 2020 Integrated Resource Plan, which calls for an 80% reduction in carbon emissions.