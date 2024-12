A 39-year-old man was arrested for allegedly driving more than double the speed limit on Thanksgiving Day.

According to a social media post from Tucson Police, Brandon David Ivy was pulled over for going 112 miles per hour in the 6100 block of South Kolb Road, just north of East Valencia Road.

The speed limit in that area is 50 miles per hour.

Ivy was arrested on suspicion of reckless driving and criminal speeding.