30-year-old man reported missing

Maxwell Jamison missing
Maxwell Jamison.jpg
Posted at 10:39 PM, Feb 01, 2022
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — 30-year-old Maxwell Jamison did not report to work to work on Feb. 1 and his phone was turned of around 8:15 p.m. The Tucson Police Department has taken a report of missing Maxwell Jamison.

Maxwell's car was picked up by a plate reader near Albuquerque at 8:55 p.m. on Jan. 31. He drives a white 2014 Nissan X-Teran with license plate 386C8.

Maxwell is described as 5’0”, with blue eyes, dark blonde hair, stubble facial hair, along with tattoos of a Halloween cat and pumpkin on right arm, cactus on left side of chest, text and flowers on left arm, and text on right thigh.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the TPD, reference case number 2202010048.

