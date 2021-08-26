Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

1st case of West Nile virus in Pinal County this season

items.[0].image.alt
Arizona Department of Health Services
Culex Mosquito
Posted at 6:37 AM, Aug 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-26 09:56:46-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities have confirmed the first case of West Nile virus in Pinal County during Arizona’s mosquito season.

Health officials said Tuesday that the case was found in a county resident.

Tucson TV station KOLD reports that out of the nine cases investigated by county officials, only one was confirmed and the case also is the first confirmed this season outside of Maricopa County.

The virus is transmitted by mosquitoes. About 20% of people exposed to the virus have minor symptoms such as headaches, fevers, aches, nausea and fatigue. People over the age of 60 or those with certain conditions like diabetes, hypertension and cancer are more likely to become severely ill from the virus.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Now more than ever, children need books in their homes.