1 person seriously injured in crash involving a pedestrian on Tucson's east side

TPD/Twitter
Tucson police are investigating a serious-injury crash involving a pedestrian on the east side Friday night.
Posted at 8:24 PM, Dec 04, 2020
2020-12-04

Westbound traffic on Broadway Boulevard is closed from Pantano to Sarnoff, police say.

Drivers in the area are asked to find alternate routes.

This is developing. Please stay with KGUN9 for further updates.

