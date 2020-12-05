1 person seriously injured in crash involving a pedestrian on Tucson's east side

TUCSON, Ariz. — Tucson police are investigating a serious-injury crash involving a pedestrian on the east side Friday night.

Westbound traffic on Broadway Boulevard is closed from Pantano to Sarnoff, police say.

Drivers in the area are asked to find alternate routes.

🚨 TRAFFIC ALERT 🚨 Westbound Broadway Blvd. is shut down from N. Pantano Rd. to N. Sarnoff Dr. while officers and detectives investigate a serious-injury collision involving a pedestrian. Please use an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/yN8zILRuBd — Sergeant Richard Gradillas (@SgtGradillas) December 5, 2020

