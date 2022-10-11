Prop 310 could help rural fire departments

Help for rural fire departments could be on the way if voters approve a 0.1% sales tax increase this November.

That's an extra cent for every $10 spent.

"This is life and death stuff," said Bryan Jeffries, president of the Professional Fire Fighters of Arizona.

Jeffries says the increase would generate about $150 million a year and be split amongst the state's 144 fire districts which help cover some of the rural parts not in city limits.

"This is not going into the coffers of the city, the county, the town -- it's not going into the bureaucracy, get shelled game and spent -- it's going directly to the fire districts and directly to service to ambulances, trucks, people, emergency equipment to cut people out of cars," he added.

According to the Secretary of State's website, "Proposition 310 will supplement rural fire districts with a 0.1% sales tax collected statewide."

The tax increase, if approved, would last for 20 years.

Those opposed to the increase argue the money is not necessary and residents should not have to pay for districts they don't live in.

"We have emergencies going on every day, half of our state could be on fire at any given time, lots of car accidents, lots of medical issues," he said.

Jefferies said the tax is needed to support the growing population, hire more people, and cut down on call times.