Trump cancels Wisconsin rally amid surge in COVID-19 cases

Morry Gash/AP
President Donald Trump points to the crowd after speaking at a campaign rally at the Central Wisconsin Airport Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, in Mosinee, Wis. On Thursday, President Trump canceled a planned appearance in western Wisconsin amid calls from the city’s mayor and the state’s governor, both Democrats, that he not hold a rally amid a surge in coronavirus cases. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Posted at 4:05 PM, Oct 01, 2020
and last updated 2020-10-01 19:06:11-04

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — President Donald Trump canceled a planned appearance in western Wisconsin amid calls from the city's mayor and the state's governor, both Democrats, that he not hold a rally amid a surge in coronavirus cases.

The director of the La Crosse airport said the event was canceled due to a lease issue, not concerns over the coronavirus.

Trump replaced the La Crosse rally with one in Janesville, located about 175 miles away, prompting authorities there to also ask the president to reconsider.

Trump is also holding a rally Saturday in Green Bay.

Both will be outside at airports.

State health officials reported 2,887 newly confirmed cases on Thursday, a new daily record, along with 21 more deaths.

